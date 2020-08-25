MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has announced he will allow restaurants to reopen indoor dining areas at 50 percent capacity starting August 31.

However, he will not push back the 10 p.m. curfew but said he will revisit the issue after the Labor Day holiday weekend.

On Monday, Mayor Gimenez said, “Curfew still stays at 10 o’clock. We don’t want people to have parties, etc. those social gatherings, that’s where the problem is occurring.”

Part of the mandatory requirements for reopening indoor dining is that restaurants must have the air conditioning on, not on automatic, must open windows and doors and no more than 6 people can sit at table.

The Mayor also added he has no intention of closing any beaches over Labor Day weekend but said additional enforcement personnel will be place to make sure social distancing and mask wearing rules are being followed in order to keep everyone safe.

Miami-Dade restaurants reopenings were rolled back in early July when COVID-19 cases surged after being allowed to reopen in May.

As of Tuesday, the county’s two-week average positivity rate was down to 10.71 percent, the lowest it’s been in weeks. In addition, the daily positivity rate on Tuesday was 9.35 percent, the seventh day in a row it’s been below 10 percent.

Broward County has a two-week average at 6.87%. Broward leaders have always allowed dine-in at a reduced capacity after the shutdown. Last week, restaurants were then allowed to stay open an extra hour, until 11 at night.