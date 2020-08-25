MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Laura is forecast to become a major hurricane over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.

At 11 a.m., Tuesday, the storm is located about 620 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas.

Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph and this general motion should continue today.

A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward motion should continue through Wednesday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move away from Cuba and over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico this morning. Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Wednesday, approach the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night and move inland near those area on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to 75 mph with higher gusts. Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Laura is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.

The Tropical Storm Warning for the Florida Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West has been discontinued.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

San Luis Pass Texas to Ocean Springs Mississippi

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

San Luis Pass Texas to west of Morgan City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Dry Tortugas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

San Luis Pass to Freeport Texas

Morgan City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

