HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Hollywood Police Department has released a picture of a car connected to a broad daylight shooting that left two dead.
The picture is of a red sedan with heavily tinted windows. Police gave no other details, such as make and model or a license plate number.
The shooting happened Saturday afternoon on Fletcher Court near Pembroke Road east of I-95.
Hollywood Fire Rescue took both people to the hospital, where they later died.
If you have any information that might help Hollywood PD, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
