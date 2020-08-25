Comments
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – COVID-19 cases are climbing on the University of Miami campus in Coral Gables.
As of Tuesday, university officials have confirmed 96 new coronavirus cases on campus in the past seven days.
Sixty-nine infected students are now in isolation and about another 100 are quarantining as a precaution.
One staff member has been hospitalized.
Classes at UM began last week.
The university has suspended or removed students from dorms who are not following health guidelines.
