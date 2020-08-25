BROWARD (CBSMiami) – With Broward’s COVID numbers on a downward trend, Superintendent Robert Runcie was cautiously optimistic at a board workshop Tuesday.

“I want to open schools as soon as possible,” he said. “I consult with health officials daily.”

Runcie said if current trends continue, they are looking at opening schools up in the fall.

There will be an assessment in two weeks after the Labor Day holiday.

There hasn’t been talk in a while about further lifting of restrictions in Broward because of recent virus spikes.

But that could be changing if the infection and hospitalization rate keeps going down.

Broward public schools are online only for the moment.

Broward colleges are a different story, with schools like NSU send Broward College offering virtual and some in-person learning.

Last week, Nova’s COO Harry Moon said there’s a lot of emphasis on sanitizing campus wide and rapid COVID testing is readily available.

NSU dorms are open, but students said it’s only one student to a room.

There are strict safety protocols in place, such as social distancing.

“You have to take it seriously. COVID isn’t over,” said freshman Tina Takla.