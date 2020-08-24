MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are looking for 24-year-old Luisa Fernanda Ahearn in connection to a hit and run crash in Bal Harbour that claimed the life of a 14-year-old bicyclist.

“We don’t know if she’s the driver or the passenger, but she was definitely at the scene and detectives are trying to locate her,” said Miami-Dade Detective Argemis Colome.

Ethan Gordon was crossing Collins Avenue at the 10200 block when investigators said he was struck by a 2018 silver KIA Optima, which was traveling northbound.

Detectives said the driver never got out to help, instead continuing north before turning west on 163rd Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed Gordon to the hospital where he died.

Police said the 2018 sedan, with Florida tag IYY-I58, has damage to the right front end and windshield.

“Once you leave the scene of an accident with injuries, it becomes a felony,” said Detective Colome. “The seconds that were lost here for Mr. Gordon could have been the difference between life and death.”

If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.