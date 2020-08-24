MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane warnings have been discontinued ahead of Tropical Storm Marco but dangerous storm surge is still anticipated along portions of U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday.
At 8 a.m. Monday, Marco was about 85 miles south-southeast of the Mouth of the Mississippi River.
Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Further weakening is expected, and Marco is forecast to become a tropical depression late on Tuesday and dissipate on Wednesday.
Marco is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph. The storm is forecast to approach the coast of Louisiana Monday afternoon, and then turn westward and move very close to the coast of Louisiana through Tuesday night.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles primarily northeast of the center.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:
- Morgan City Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi
- Lake Borgne
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Intracoastal City to the Mississippi/Alabama border
- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans
