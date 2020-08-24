MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surveillance video of a police-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade has been released.

On Friday, police were called to a home on SW 126th Ave. and 109th Ter. after reports of a man threatening people with a machete.

A neighbor told CBS4 it had to do with the man wanting a driver to move a car from his property.

The neighbor said the man started hitting the car with the machete.

The neighbor called police, who tried de-escalate the situation upon arrival.

The department said the 27-year-old man charged toward one of the responding officers.

The video captured the moment the officer took out his gun and shot the suspect.

The suspect survived and is now recovering at Kendall Regional Trauma Center.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.