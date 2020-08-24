MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The University of Miami Hurricanes are following the Miami Dolphins in allowing 13,000 socially distancing fans to attend its home opener against UAB at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 10.

Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

Crowd size will be about 20 percent of the stadium’s 65,326-seat capacity, with the limitation imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Groups of spectators will be spaced six feet apart.

According to the Dolphins’ 46-page plan for crowds, fans and stadium employees will be required to wear masks when not eating or drinking. Tailgating will be prohibited.

There will be staggered gate entry, with fans encouraged to enter at a designated time listed on game tickets.

The stadium will provide additional points of entry and exit to help avoid bottlenecks, and upgraded metal detectors will allow for faster processing.

New bathroom faucets, toilets and soap and paper towel dispensers will require no contact.

UM season ticket holders will have first priority to participate in an individual game on-sale. Additional details will be communicated via e-mail. If season ticket holders are not interested or able to attend games in-person, a portion or all of the funds in their account can be rolled over in support of the Canes United Covid-19 Relief Initiative.

Their accounts can also be credited for the 2021 football season with the funds paid-to-date. A refund is also available if requested.

All seat locations, parking and tenure will be rolled over to the next season automatically. No action is needed for this to occur. UM Athletics has transitioned to a mobile ticketing system so all tickets and parking passes will be delivered electronically and must be scanned in on a mobile device at Hard Rock Stadium. Separate communication will be sent to UM students regarding attendance.