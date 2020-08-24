Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Deaths, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on August 24, 2020.

FLORIDA: 602,829 confirmed cases

  • One-Day increase: 2,258
  • Total Florida Deaths: 10,534
  • New Deaths: 72 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 36,596
  • Total Tests: 4,453,929
  • Negative Test Results: 3,844,327
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 7.69%

MIAMI-DADE: 152,612 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • One-Day Increase: 626
  • Total Deaths: 2,253
  • New Deaths: 10 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 7,021
  • Total Tests: 782,903
  • Negative: 628,343
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 11.02%

BROWARD: 69,383 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 247
  • Total Deaths: 1,132
  • New Deaths: 19  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 5,151
  • Total Tests: 485,534
  • Negative: 415,287
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 7.17%

MONROE: 1,694 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 1
  • Total Deaths: 14
  • New Deaths: 0  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 111
  • Total Tests: 15,584
  • Negative: 13,877
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 6.5%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 5,706,449 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 176,819 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 23,462,707 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 809,484

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Comments