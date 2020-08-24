Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on August 24, 2020.
FLORIDA: 602,829 confirmed cases
- One-Day increase: 2,258
- Total Florida Deaths: 10,534
- New Deaths: 72 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 36,596
- Total Tests: 4,453,929
- Negative Test Results: 3,844,327
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 7.69%
MIAMI-DADE: 152,612 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- One-Day Increase: 626
- Total Deaths: 2,253
- New Deaths: 10 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 7,021
- Total Tests: 782,903
- Negative: 628,343
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 11.02%
BROWARD: 69,383 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 247
- Total Deaths: 1,132
- New Deaths: 19 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 5,151
- Total Tests: 485,534
- Negative: 415,287
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 7.17%
MONROE: 1,694 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 1
- Total Deaths: 14
- New Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 111
- Total Tests: 15,584
- Negative: 13,877
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 6.5%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 5,706,449 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 176,819 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 23,462,707 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 809,484
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
