MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people were arrested in Miami Gardens in connection with a warehouse that had been converted into a strip club, complete with stage, stripper pole and a bar and another three arrests were made after an illegal nightclub opened and advertised as a ‘backpack giveaway, according to police.

The first round of arrests took place Friday night, August 21 at a warehouse located at 99 NW 166 Street in Miami Gardens.

According to the police arrest affidavit, Gerald Silvene, 40, advertised a party called “Blow Money Fast Friday” on his Instagram account.

Police began watching the business and witnessed party equipment such as DJ equipment, balloons and alcohol, being unloaded into the warehouse.

After 10:00 p.m. police entered and “the defendants, patrons and nude dancers were observed consuming alcoholic beverages and sitting at tables consistent with the advertised gathering,” according to the police report.

Bernie Jadotte, 43, stated he was the equipment manager and owner of the equipment.

Police also found nine to ten women in a room undressing who spontaneously uttered “We were only here to dance for the party and haven’t gotten paid yet’.”

Silvene, Jadotte and a third man, Christopher Bentley, 31, were all charged with curfew violations for violating County Emergency Order 27-20 and health and safety violations.

In addition to the arrests, 31 civil citations were issued.

The very next night, August 22, a business named Lowkeys Hookah Lounge & Eats, located at 14927 NW 7 Avenue was advertising a “backpack giveaway.” But police say it was actually functioning as a nightclub, charging $10 admission and selling alcohol.

According to the police report, Christopher Tate also advertised the party, called “Last Move” on his Instagram account.

When police went inside, there were more than 25 juveniles at the party.

Tate, along with two others, Joseph Stevens and the business owner Anne Bordenave, where all charged with curfew violations and violating County Emergency Order 26-20 which bans banquet halls, ballrooms and similar establishments from operating at this time.

Seventeen 17 civil citations were issued. The juveniles were released to their parents.