MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are looking for 24-year-old Luisa Fernanda Ahearn in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Bal Harbour that claimed the life of a 14-year-old bicyclist.
Ethan Gordon was crossing Collins Avenue at the 10200 block when investigators said he was struck by Ahearn’s silver KIA Optima, which was traveling northbound.
Detectives said Ahearn never got out to help, instead continuing north before turning west on 163rd Street.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed Gordon to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.
Police said the 2018 sedan, with Florida tag IYY-I58, has damage to the right front end and windshield.
If you have any information that can help police with this investigations, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
