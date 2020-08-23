MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Marco has become a hurricane. Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, Marco was about 300 miles south-southeast of the Mouth of the Mississippi River.
Marco is moving toward the north-northwest near 14 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through tonight, followed by a turn to the northwest by Monday.
On the forecast track, Marco will cross the central Gulf of Mexico today and will approach southeastern Louisiana on Monday.
A gradual turn toward the west-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected after Marco moves inland.
Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts.
Some strengthening is anticipated and Marco is forecast to become a hurricane later today and be at hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Monday.
Rapid weakening is expected after Marco moves inland.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:
- Morgan City Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi
- Lake Borgne
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- Morgan City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:
- Sabine Pass to Morgan City Louisiana
- Ocean Springs Mississippi to the Mississippi/Alabama border
- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:
- Intracoastal City Louisiana to west of Morgan City
- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border
- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border
You must log in to post a comment.