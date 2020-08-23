MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Marco is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds along portions of U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, Marco was about 240 miles south-southeast of the Mouth of the Mississippi River.

Marco is moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph, a turn to the northwest is expected later tonight followed by a turn to the west-northwest by Monday night.

On the forecast track, Marco will be near the Louisiana coast Monday afternoon, and move near or over the coast through Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts.

Little change is strength is expected over the next 24 hours.

Gradual weakening is expected thereafter, and Marco could become a remnant low by Tuesday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Morgan City Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi

Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Morgan City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Sabine Pass to Morgan City Louisiana

Ocean Springs Mississippi to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

Cameron to west of Morgan City

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border

