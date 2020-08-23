MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding from Tropical Storm Laura continues over portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Laura was about 70 miles northwest of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph, and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.

A turn toward the northwest is forecast on Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move near or over Cuba tonight and Monday, and move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday night and Tuesday.

Laura is expected to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Recent data from a NOAA reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts.

The strongest winds are primarily occurring over water to the northeast of the center.

Little change in strength is forecast while Laura moves near Cuba.

Strengthening is forecast after the storm moves over the Gulf of Mexico, and Laura is forecast to become a hurricane late Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti

The southern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

The northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicholas to the border with the Dominican Republic

The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Ciego De Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The central Bahamas

Andros Island

Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to Key West and the Dry Tortugas

Florida Bay

