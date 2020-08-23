Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police are investigating a broad daylight shooting that left two people dead.
Investigators have not released the names of the two victims found on the ground with gunshot wounds.
It happened Saturday afternoon on Fletcher Court near Pembroke Road east of I-95.
Hollywood fire took both people to the hospital, where they later died.
Officers have yet to identify a suspect.
If you have any information that might help Hollywood PD, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
You must log in to post a comment.