MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Biscayne Bay can’t catch a break. First it was the fish kill. Now it’s algae bloom.

Chopper4 flew over the area earlier this week, where you could see the canal water was green as we many parts of the bay.

CBS4’s Jessica Vallejo spoke with Todd Crowl, the environment director of the FIU Institute, about the issue.

He believes this is the result of a combination of high water temperature, lower tides and dissolved oxygen in the water.

Excess of nutrients in our bay and pollution, he said, have also impacted the water quality.

Crowl said the problem with now this algae bloom in the water is that at night algae consumes oxygen from the water.

“Because their life cycle is so fast, they live and die so quickly… then all the microbes, the bacteria, the fungi and all that stuff that is sitting at the bottom of the bay, they start eating all the dead bodies. Decomposition. They use a lot of oxygen to decompose and that’s when the fish die,” he explained.

Miami-Dade County and the city of Miami have been pumping oxygen into the water. But water experts tell us this is not a permanent fix.

One thing they are urging you to do is put dead fish you find on the shoreline in a trash can. Leaving them will only produce more bacteria in our waters.