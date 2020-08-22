MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Marco formed late Friday and on Saturday, hurricane hunter aircraft found Marco strengthening over the northwestern Caribbean.

At 11 a.m., Saturday, Marco was about 110 miles east of Cozumel, Mexico. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving north northwest at 12 mph.

A slower northwestward motion is expected over the next couple of days, followed by an increase in speed by Sunday and Monday.

The center will then cross the northeastern part of the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night and move over the central Gulf of Mexico toward the northwestern Gulf on Sunday and Monday.

The system is forecast to be near or at hurricane strength when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico late Saturday. Some weakening is expected as it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night. Afterward, restrengthening is forecast on Sunday as it moves offshore and enters the southern Gulf of Mexico.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Punta Herrero to Cancun Mexico

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Bay Islands of Honduras

Punta Herrero to Cancun Mexico

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North and west of Cancun to Dzilam Mexico

Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the eastern Yucatan coast within the warning area by Saturday afternoon.

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area on the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night and Sunday.

