MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on August 22, 2020.
FLORIDA: 597,597 confirmed cases
- One-Day increase: 4,311
- Total Florida Deaths: 10,411
- New Deaths: 107 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 36,329
- Total Tests: 4,408,611
- Negative Test Results: 3,804,250
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 8.12%
MIAMI-DADE: 151,214 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- One-Day Increase: 909
- Total Deaths: 2,238
- New Deaths: 19 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 7,007
- Total Tests: 775,595
- Negative: 622,435
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 11.32%
BROWARD: 68,891 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 349
- Total Deaths: 1,088
- New Deaths: 20 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 5,089
- Total Tests: 481,166
- Negative: 411,418
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 7.8%
MONROE: 1,694 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 7
- Total Deaths: 14
- New Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 111
- Total Tests: 15,447
- Negative: 13,740
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 6.9%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 5,576,384 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 174,292 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 22,722,058 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 794,369
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
