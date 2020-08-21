MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 13 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Laura.

A NOAA Hurricane Hunter found that the center of Laura was located south of the previously estimated position.

At 8 a.m. Friday, the center of the system was about 230 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

The storm was moving toward the west near 21 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

On the forecast track, the storm is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands on Friday, near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday, and near or north of Hispaniola Saturday night.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 45 mph with higher gusts.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area late Friday through Saturday night.

The storm is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands through Sunday. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding, as well as an increased potential for mudslides.

