MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The center of Tropical Depression 14 is off the northern coast of Honduras.

At 8 a.m. Friday, the center of the storm was about 160 miles east of Isla Roatan, Honduras.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph, and this general motion is forecast to continue through Friday morning.

A turn toward the northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected by Friday afternoon and continuing through at least Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of the system will move near or just offshore the coast of northern Honduras, including the Bay Islands, Friday and approach the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday.

The center is then expected to cross the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night and move into the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm on Friday.

The system is forecast to be near or at hurricane strength when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico late Saturday. Some weakening is expected as it traverses the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night. Afterward, restrengthening is forecast on Sunday as it moves offshore and enters the southern Gulf of Mexico

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Punta Herrero to Cancun Mexico

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Honduras/Nicaragua border westward to Punta Castilla Honduras

Bay Islands of Honduras

Puerto Cabezas Nicaragua northward to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

Punta Herrero to Cancun Mexico

Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the eastern Yucatan coast within the warning area by Saturday afternoon. Hurricane conditions are also possible within the watch area by late Saturday.

