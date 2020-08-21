MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some visitors to the Florida Keys are cutting their stay short — thanks to Tropical Storm Laura.

“We’re just going to wait and see, find out what the storm’s going to do. We’re not going to do anything stupid. If we have to go up towards the mainland, we’ll go to the mainland,” said Keys visitor, Peter Capsnes.

Peter and Cindy are visiting from Orlando. They’re staying in an RV but come Sunday, they’ll have to leave.

Monroe County ordered a mandatory evacuation of liveaboard vessels, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, and campers.

“We’re here camping until Sunday and then my husband and I are planning on going to Key West. We have a room at the doubletree for Sunday night until Monday. And we were kind of like on the fence, should we go, should we leave?” said Cindy Capsanes.

Everyone in this RV park has to leave by noon Sunday.

“Now it’s basically calling everybody that’s here in house, we have a full house tonight. I have to let everybody know they have to leave by noon Sunday. Mostly everyone who’s here was supposed to be here another 5, 6, 7 days,” said Justin Kaylor at the Keys Palms RV Resort.

Kaylor tells us this is having a big impact on business.

“I’m calling everybody that’s supposed to be coming in tomorrow, canceling their reservation. We had a few people that were supposed to get here Sunday, I have to let them know they can’t come in,” said Kaylor.

“The concern we have about this storm is the potential for intensifying,” said Monroe County Administrator, Roman Gastesi.

Gastesi tells us there is no evacuation order for tourists. “They’re welcome to stay, but know it could get rough.” He said after everything the Keys have been through with COVID – it’s a blow to have to prepare for a possible storm.

“The economy is obviously in a tough situation right now because of the COVID. We certainly need the business. I wish it wasn’t nearing us during the weekend time, but we’ll recover,” said Gastesi.