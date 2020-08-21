MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’re flying out of Miami International Airport, things just got a little easier at six TSA checkpoints that have new, state of the art computed tomography (CT) scanners.
Passengers traveling through a lane with a CT scanner will now be permitted to leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.
“These new scanners from the TSA are helping us streamline and expedite the screening process for our passengers, at a time in air travel when a smooth flowing checkpoint has never been more important,” said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO. “We are proud to be among the first U.S. airports to receive this expansion of CT technology by the TSA.”
The new technology creates a 3-D image that can be viewed and rotated on three axes so a TSA officer can make a thorough visual inspection. If a bag requires further screening, TSA officers will inspect it to ensure that a threat item is not contained inside.
Like the existing CT technology used for checked baggage, the machines use sophisticated algorithms to detect explosives, including liquid explosives.
You must log in to post a comment.