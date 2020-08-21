FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Rapid testing for COVID-19 is now available at Holiday Park.

The rapid antigen test is being given at the drive-up site is near the War Memorial Auditorium.

“It will be available to anyone with COVID symptoms or individuals between the ages fo 5 and 17 years old or over the age of 65 with our without symptoms,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

The results are available the same day, and in many cases in just two hours. That’s an important step in containing the virus.

“Quick availability of test results is crucial as we try to bring this virus under control and try to restart our economy. A key component to accomplishing this is t0 isolate individuals who test positive, this will help ensure people do this as soon as possible,” said Trantalis.

Testing will be performed Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who want the rapid test must schedule an appointment at TourHealth.com.

Another change in Broward, restaurants will be allowed to stay open for on-site dining an hour longer. The closing time has been moved from 1- p.m. to 11 p.m.

“We are now extending the hours for the restaurant to stay open until 11 p.m. This is to help the economy. Many of our restaurants asked that we give them an extra seating, so they can serve an extra set of people before they close,” said Broward Mayor Dale Holness.

The new emergency order relaxing the restriction does not affect takeout, drive-thru, or delivery services.