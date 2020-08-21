Comments
Coral Springs police did not identify the victims, but said the woman is 35 years old
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Coral Springs mom and two young boys were injured after their dog attacked them Friday afternoon.
and the two boys are 11 and 12.
Police said their fostered pitbull at some point became violent and attacked the boys and the mother as she intervened.
One of the children had to be airlifted to Broward General with injuries to the face.
Police said the dog was secured inside the home and then transported to Coral Springs Animal Hospital.
One of the boys had to stab the dog in order to stop the attack, according to police.
