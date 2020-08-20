  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Vice President Mike Pence has postponed a planned trip Friday to South Florida, the White House announced Thursday.

Pence had been scheduled to appear in Miami to discuss issues related to Venezuela and Cuba.

The announcement Thursday did not explain the reason for the postponement or say when the trip might be rescheduled.

Pence has made a series of recent appearances in Florida, a key battleground in the November presidential election.

