MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 13 has not strengthened and is now forecast to become a tropical storm on Friday.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, the center of the system was about 615 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

On the forecast track, the depression is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday, near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday, and near or north of Hispaniola Saturday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm on Friday.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra

S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Saba and St. Eustatius

Maarten

Martin and St. Barthelemy

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by late Friday.

