MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 14 is moving westward into the western Caribbean Sea.

At 2 p.m., the center of the storm was about 210 miles east of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Nicaragua/Honduras border.

It was moving to the west at 18 mph with sustained winds of 35 mph.

A turn toward the west-northwest and northwest with a decrease in forward speed is forecast Thursday night and Friday, with a general northwest motion continuing through at least Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of the system will move near or just north of the northeastern coast of Honduras and the Bay Islands on Friday and will approach the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday. The center is then expected to cross the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night and move into the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.

Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later Thursday. The system could be near or at hurricane strength when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico late Saturday.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Honduras/Nicaragua border westward to Punta Castilla Honduras

Bay Islands of Honduras

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area Thursday night and on Friday.

RELATED: HURRICANE 2020: PREPARING IN A PANDEMIC