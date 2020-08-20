MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The newly-formed Tropical Depression 13 is expected to become a tropical storm later in the day Thursday, as Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for portions of the northern Leeward Islands.
At 11 a.m. Thursday, the center of the system was about 750 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.
The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days.
On the forecast track, the depression is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday and near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are 35 mph with higher gusts.
Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by late Thursday.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- Saba and St. Eustatius
- St. Maarten
- Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla
Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by late Friday.
You must log in to post a comment.