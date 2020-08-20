Comments
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Red Cross volunteers are helping out after an overnight fire at a Miami Beach apartment building.
The fire erupted on the first floor of the two-story building at 7231 Wayne Avenue. the manager of the building said it started in the kitchen of one of the units.
Miami Beach Fire was able to keep the fire from spreading to the second floor.
The Red Cross said five residents were impacted by the fire. The volunteers are supporting those individuals on a virtual basis over the phone and by using video conferencing technology.
