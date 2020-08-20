MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol said the person who lost control of his vehicle last Valentine’s Day, plowing into a flower stand and killing a child in Homestead will be turning himself in to authorities on Thursday afternoon.

FHP officials said they will be holding a press conference at around noon and the driver, identified as 42-year-old Hanksabell Amargo, is expected to turn himself in at around 4 p.m.

On February 14 of this year, a three-year-old boy was killed when the minor ended up pinned under a vehicle, despite heroic efforts by good Samaritans to lift the vehicle and rescue him.

At the time, police said the driver lost control, as the vehicle was heading north in 300th block US 1, and it ended up plowing into a roadside Valentine’s Day stand.

“I heard everybody screaming and I just ran over there, I saw them trying to lift the car, I didn’t know why,” said good Samaritan, Alex Correa.

Correa is a mechanic who was working across the street. He quickly learned everyone was trying to lift the car because a young boy was trapped underneath.

“All the people just trying to lift the car. One guy got a pipe, I don’t know from where he put it under and that helped a little bit. We all just lift on the passenger side,” Correa said.

At the same time, another mechanic ran over with a heavy-duty jack to help, but before he could get there the boy had been pulled out.

“One of the guys went under and actually slid him out because we barely lift the tire a little bit, so he could get out. It’s something, honestly, I’ve never seen anything like that.

The boy was airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital.

People on the scene believe he was under the Valentine Tent with his parents when it happened.

The driver of a gray Dodge Charger remained at the scene.

“He was clearly upset and on the floor crying. He could not handle himself,” said witness Shelly Hart.

No word on what may have caused the driver of the Charger to lose control of the vehicle.