MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new pop-up coronavirus test site has opened in North Miami.
It’s at the Ronald L Book Athletic Stadium (North Miami Stadium), at 2555 NE 151st Street.
The site will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Testing is available for anyone 12 and older with or without symptoms. Minors must arrive with a parent or guardian.
Testing will be conducted via a nasal swab. Results will be provided by email or text.
While this is a walk-up site appointments are strongly encouraged. Priority for testing is for those with an appointment. Appointments can be made online here.
