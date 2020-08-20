  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new pop-up coronavirus test site has opened in North Miami.

It’s at the Ronald L Book Athletic Stadium (North Miami Stadium), at 2555 NE 151st Street.

The site will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Testing is available for anyone 12 and older with or without symptoms. Minors must arrive with a parent or guardian.

Testing will be conducted via a nasal swab. Results will be provided by email or text.

While this is a walk-up site appointments are strongly encouraged. Priority for testing is for those with an appointment. Appointments can be made online here.

