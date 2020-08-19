GOLDEN BEACH (CBSMiami) – There was a scary sight off the coast of South Florida Wednesday when a huge waterspout appeared off the coast of Golden Beach.

Video from Don Kanal shows the large, mature waterspout coming on shore as a brief tornado near Golden Beach around 1:20 p.m.

The spray ring at the bottom turns from white to tan as the waterspout moves ashore. Tree branches and even a power flash can be seen before the tornado dissipates a few minutes after coming ashore.

The waterspout was also captured by Twitter user Jazz Santana who spotted it right outside his window while at work in Aventura.

On his Twitter post, he wrote “Pretty impressive” and “Jumanji level up!”

Another Twitter user posted this video.

Tornado just appeared in Aventura 😯 pic.twitter.com/SJzoGBXt4Z — Teslarg (@SucherMiami) August 19, 2020

Waterspouts are common in South Florida waters as the smooth ocean surface allows thunderstorm updrafts to pull any wind swirls up into the cloud base.

While waterspouts look like tornadoes, they are generally much weaker, last for a short time, and unless they move over land, are only dangerous if they happen to pass over a boat. They generally form and disappear in a relatively small area. Boaters are warned to navigate away from heavy rain where the waterspouts may appear.