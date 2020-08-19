MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a crash that injured at least one of their officers and another person on Wednesday morning.
Authorities said it happened in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 55 Street.
Images from the scene showed heavy damage to the rear of the police cruiser.
Here is what police had to say about the incident:
“MDPD Officers were standing outside a marked police vehicle conducting an investigation while a civilian witness was sitting in the back seat. A civilian driver crashed into the police vehicle causing injuries to one officer and the civilian witness. Both were transported to JMH by MDFR in stable condition.”
Police did not release the name of the injured officer.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
