ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Forget BOGOs, Universal Orlando Resort has “an epic, first-of-its-kind ticket offer” for Florida residents to lure them back to the parks.
Those who buy a $164 plus tax one-day, park to park, ticket get unlimited admission to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure through Christmas Eve for free, according to Universal Orlando’s website.
The special tickets are being sold through September 30th. They can be purchased online, but not at the front gate.
There’s also an option to upgrade the ticket to include Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park, giving them access to all three of Universal Orlando’s theme parks, for only $29 more with no blockout dates.
Right now, Florida residents can also take advantage of an exclusive hotel rate starting at $79 per night, plus tax, at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites. Discounted nightly rates are also available to Florida residents at other Universal Orlando hotels.
