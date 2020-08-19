MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 13 has formed over the central tropical Atlantic.

At 11 p.m. Wednesday, the center of the tropical depression was about 1,035 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 20 mph and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

On the forecast track, the depression is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday and near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by late Thursday.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Saba and St. Eustatius.

Interests elsewhere in the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system, as tropical storm watches could be required for those areas on Thursday.

