FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony claimed victory in the Democratic primary for the office after a, sometimes nasty, race for the nomination.

“I am deeply honored that Democratic voters have chosen me to lead the Broward Sheriff’s Office into a brighter, safer future. We’ve come a long way in the last eighteen months, but there is still much work to be done,” Tony said in a statement.

Tony’s main rival was his predecessor, Scott Israel.

“This county understands we can undo this injustice by reclaiming the vote the was stolen from Broward County citizens,” said Israel before the election.

Tony beat Israel by just two percentage points.

Israel was Broward’s sheriff for six years until he was removed from office by Governor Ron DeSantis for his handling of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre.

“As your Sheriff, I will work tirelessly to make this department a model for how a public safety agency can be effective, transparent, and accountable to our community. Let’s keep moving forward,” said Tony in a statement.

After conceding the race, Israel thanked the voters and his family.

“I want the people to know that I absolutely poured my heart and soul into being sheriff of Broward County and I have fought to protect the rights of Broward County,” he said.

Retired BSO Col Al Pollock came in third. He said Tony has a lot of bridge to building to do with in the agency. Both Tony and Israel received a vote of no confidence from one of the department’s unions.

“He’s going to have to gain the trust of the employees and the people in the community. If your employees believe in you they’re going to work hard for you moving forward,” he said.

In November Tony will go up against H. Wayne Clark who won the Republican primary for sheriff.