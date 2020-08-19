Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Sunrise police detectives are searching for a man in the stabbing death of his girlfriend found in their home in Sunrise on Wednesday.
Police say they are investigating the incident as a possible homicide and are looking for the woman’s boyfriend for questioning.
The boyfriend lived in the residence with the dead woman, authorities said.
Officials said the incident happened at the couple’s home in the 4700 block of NW 89th Avenue.
Authorities have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
