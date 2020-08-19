Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Payless, the discount shoe chain, is planning to open more than 300 stores across the US over the next few years.
The company filed for bankruptcy last year and shut down all 2,100 stores in the U.S.
The first new store is set to open in November in Miami — that’s where the company’s new headquarters are.
“We are fully aware that we’re relaunching in a time when many have lost their jobs, finances are tight, and parents nationwide are adjusting to working from home, facilitating at-home schooling for their children,” Jared Margolis, the company’s CEO, said in a press release.
Payless says its website will reopen for business next Tuesday.
