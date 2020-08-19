MONROE COUNTY (CBSMiami) – Restaurants in the Florida Keys will be allowed to stay open an hour later through Labor Day.

Monroe County commissions decided to move the closing time from 11 p.m. to midnight. Restaurants are allowed to open at 5 a.m.

Restaurants customers need to be paid and out of the restaurant at or by midnight.

Alcohol package sales are prohibited from midnight to 7 a.m., in conjunction with the normal countywide 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. alcohol sale ban.

Bars are still currently closed.

The closures and alcohol sales will be in effect throughout the county and municipalities unless a municipality enacts different rules.

Any person found in violation may be punished by up to 60 days in the jail and/or a fine of up to $500.

Violators are also subject to administrative fines of up to $1,000 for a first offense and $5,000 for a repeat offense. Each day a violation of this ordinance occurs is considered a separate offense.