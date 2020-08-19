TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Supreme Court’s chief justice is apologizing to law grads left in the lurch after the bar exam was canceled at the last minute.

“We acknowledge and accept the criticism that has been directed at the Court and the Board of Bar Examiners,” Chief Justice Charles Canady said in a video. “Our inability to offer the bar examination in August was a failure. We apologize for that failure.”

The cancellation announcement came late Sunday night, igniting a frenzy on social media among people planning to take the exam and their supporters.

Many have urged the Board of Bar Examiners to drop the test altogether during the COVID-19 pandemic or to replace the multiple-choice exam with essays submitted by email, as some other states have done.

According to Canady, the court is working on a new stop-gap program that will allow bar applicants work in the law under the supervision of licensed attorneys until they can take the rescheduled exam.

“In particular, we assure you that we will put in place alternative plans so that, one way or another, there will be an October administration of the bar exam,” Canady said.

Canady added that they “have learned from this mistake and that it will not be repeated.”

“I want to tell you that we take to heart the concerns that have been expressed about the adequacy of communication concerning developments related to the bar exam,” he said. “Accurately communicating in an uncertain and changing environment presents special challenges. Notwithstanding those challenges, we are committed to improving our communication with those concerned about the administration of the bar exam.”