Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Supporters gathered outside the Miami-Dade police headquarters in Doral Wednesday morning to rally for a suspended airport officer who could lose his badge.
Airport district officer Anthony Rodriguez had a meeting with the director of the police department on Tuesday.
He was relieved of duty on June 30th after a video surfaced of the officer striking a woman while on duty at Miami International Airport.
The arrest report states the woman aggressively “violated Rodriguez’s personal space, bumped him with her body, and struck him with her head on his chin.”
Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez has announced his “intent to proceed with the termination” of the officer seen on video striking the woman.
You must log in to post a comment.