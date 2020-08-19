Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on August 19, 2020.
FLORIDA: 584,047 confirmed cases
- One-Day increase: 4,115
- Total Florida Deaths: 10,067
- New Deaths: 174 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 35,200
- Total Tests: 4,312,904
- Negative Test Results: 3,722,192
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 8.85%
MIAMI-DADE: 148,093 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- One-Day Increase: 1,103
- Total Deaths: 2,166
- New Deaths: 40 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 6,886
- Total Tests: 757,975
- Negative: 607,960
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 12.4%
BROWARD: 67,534 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 341
- Total Deaths: 1,049
- New Deaths: 24 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 4,832
- Total Tests: 471,218
- Negative: 402,828
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 8.46%
MONROE: 1,666 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 16
- Total Deaths: 13
- New Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 113
- Total Tests: 15,103
- Negative: 13,424
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 8.37%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 5,487,837 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 171,865 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 22,186,759 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 782,019
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
