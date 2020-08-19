DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Wednesday is the start of the new school year in Broward and it starts in the same way last year ended – online.

While students won’t have the typical “first day of school” experience, but Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie said they are prepared for a virtual beginning to the school year.

“I can tell you we’ve been working really hard this summer. Our teachers have been engaged in a tremendous amount of training to make sure that the eLearning experience will be different than what we had in the spring. It’s going to be engaging. It’s going to be enriching, and our kids are going to learn,” he said.

Runcie said they will keep children on a set schedule to preserve structure and keep things as normal as possible.

“They’re still going to be engaging with their teachers. Live video chats are going to be an essential component of what we do. All of our services, mental health counseling, those are going to be continued. We do those virtually as well,” he said.

Some teachers will be at their schools, teaching virtually from their classrooms.

As far as getting back to school in person, the superintendent said they will evaluate the numbers and discuss them with the school board every two weeks. To get there, he said it will take a community effort.

“Please do your part. Wear your masks. Continue to physical distance. Doing those measures will help us to get our kids back on our campuses and back at school,” said Runcie.