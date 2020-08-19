FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Center for the Performing Arts calls this time their intermission. A time when audiences can’t gather together to enjoy the magical performances.

But the curtain hasn’t closed.

Back in April, they launched Broward Center @ Home, bringing free singing, acting and dancing to the homes of families in South Florida and beyond.

“A lot of the programs that we’re offering virtually on the line right now are opportunities to see some of our local artists and performers live streaming with shows that we actually having rehearsing here at the Broward Center,” said Matt McNeil, VP of Programming and Marketing. “So we’re doing it in a very safe manner, where local artists get to come in for their sessions with our crew. It gives them a great experience to be able to have it produced and then we stream it back out to their channels and our social channels.”

They also recently completed a virtual summer camp.

“What that did was, it really gave us an opportunity to get ready to present all of our programming for fall classes here to Broward Center as well,” said McNeil.

And now, its almost time for registration for fall classes for their Education@Home series.

“What we’re going to have on August 29th is a virtual open house that we will post on Zoom and that’s the day that everybody gets a chance to come in virtually and check out all of the opportunities that we have for kids, teens, and adults. It’s really something for everyone to get engaged in and to learn from some of the great teacher and staff,” McNeil explained.

They’re also producing live-streamed intimate concerts. Recently, Christopher Jackson from “Hamilton” and the CBS drama “Bull” sang and chatted with the audience.

Although much of their streaming content is free The Broward Center, like everywhere in the arts community, needs financial support while they pivot through this intermission.

“So we’re definitely on our way to recovery. Participating in things like our fall program and our classes is definitely a way to help support us and keep us on our road to recovery,” said McNeil.

You can find out all about the classes during their virtual open house via Zoom on Saturday, August 29th.

For more info: browardcenter.org.