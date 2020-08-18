MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida voters who didn’t vote early or vote by mail will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state’s Primary Election.

“I am anticipating in-person turnout will be lower than usual, but I am expecting the turnout overall to be a little bit higher than usual, primarily attributable to the local elections, which are hotly contested,” said Broward’s Supervisor of Elections Peter Antonacci.

Of course, in this pandemic, safety is a top priority for poll workers and voters.

“Our poll workers have been provided with wear face masks, face shields, and gloves. They will be wiping down all the common touchpoints throughout the day. It’s important that our voters know a mask is required to enter the polling locations,” said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White.

Precincts across South Florida opened Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.

Click here to find your polling place in Miami-Dade.

Click here to find your polling place in Broward.

Click here to find your polling place in Monroe.

Polls will be open from until 7 p.m.

Voters must go to their assigned voting location plus bring a valid and current identification that contains a photo and their signature.

Voters who filled out a Vote-By-Mail ballot, but didn’t mail it, can still submit it.

MIAMI-DADE:

Four designated locations on Election Day – A voter may drop off their Vote-By-Mail ballot into a secure drop box until 7 p.m. on Election Day at: Miami-Dade Elections Department, 2700 NW 87th Avenue, Miami, FL 33172 Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Outside East Entrance, Miami, FL 33128 North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens FL 33056 South Dade Regional Library, 10750 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189



BROWARD:

There are two secure 24-hour drop boxes accepting ballots until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday

Voting Equipment Center at the Lauderhill Mall (Rear Entrance) 1501 N.W. 40th Ave. Lauderhill

Broward County Administration Building 115 South Andrews Ave. (Brickell Avenue Entrance) Fort Lauderdale

To ensure the health and safety of voters and poll workers during in-person voting, amid the coronavirus pandemic, all poll workers are going to be wearing masks, face shields, and disposable gloves. Hand sanitizer will be available to all voters when arriving and leaving voting locations. Social distancing protocols will also be in effect.