MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Federal officials announced Tuesday the arrest of two Venezuelan nationals after finding weapons and large amounts of U.S. currency onboard an aircraft in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.
Authorities from the Fort Lauderdale Marine Unit were alerted of an aircraft movement related to an ongoing investigation and found 18 assault/bolt action rifles with optics, six shotguns, 58 semi-automatic pistols, $20,312 in U.S. currency, and $2,618.53 in endorsed checks.
The weapons and cash were found during an inspection of the Learjet headed to the island nation of St. Vincent.
Authorities did not release the names of those arrested. They did say that the Learjet was seized, along with one other vehicle.
