MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CBS4 Weather team is tracking two tropical waves.

A wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea continues to produce an area of disorganized thunderstorms and gusty winds. The disturbance bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of the Windward and Leeward Islands.

This wave is moving to the west at 20 mph and is forecast to continue to move quickly eastward over the eastern and central Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days.

After that, this system is forecast to move more slowly westward across the western Caribbean where upper-level winds could become more favorable and it could develop into a tropical depression during the latter part of the week.

The other disturbance we are closely monitoring is a broad area of low pressure which was located about 1300 miles east of the Lesser Antilles around 2 p.m. This system is producing a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms displaced to the west of an elongated surface circulation.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this tropical wave a high potential of cyclone development over the next five days. It is forecast to move west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph across the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic.