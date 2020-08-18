MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The prospect of a flu season during the coronavirus pandemic alarms health experts.

While we don’t know what is expected, Dr. Sarah Marie Selem, a physician at Physicians to Children, believes “it is very concerning.”

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control reported 39 million cases of influenza in the US, with 62,000 deaths.

“We are not sure if it is going to be a mild flu season, but we are hoping for a mild one,” Dr. Selem said.

Dr. Selem, who has been on the frontlines since the pandemic began, said we should not put our attention on flu aside.

“The biggest thing here is you do not want to have the flu combined with COVID-19. Because what we do know is that this terrible virus gains strength with a weakened immune system or respiratory system. The flu can do both. This is when it can get really complicated and harder to treat a COVID patient,” she said.

The US now has more than 5 million COVID cases, with a total of close to 200,000 deaths.

The CDC continues to warn the public to prepare for the fall and here is what you can do.

“You should continue to follow the CDC guidelines and to protect yourself and other, get your flu vaccine,” she said.

CDC reported last year that less than 50% of Americans got their flu shot.

Flu vaccines will be in stock by early September.