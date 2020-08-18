MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One of the hottest temperatures ever recorded on Earth was observed Sunday in California when the temperature at Death Valley hit 130 degrees.

The hard to imagine temperature makes South Florida’s all-time record high of 100 degrees almost sound cool. That record was set in Miami on July 21, 1942.

The all-time record high temperature for Fort Lauderdale is also 100 degrees. The last time Fort Lauderdale reached 100 degrees was on June 22, 2009, but the first time on record was on August 4, 1944.

West Palm Beach reached its record high temperature of 101 degrees on July 21, 1942.

It’s quite rare for our area and much of Florida, for that matter, to reach triple-digit heat when it comes to the actual air temperature (not heat index or “feels-like” temps) because of the prevailing winds coming off from the Atlantic and/or the Gulf of Mexico. Our climate is very moist, especially during summer months, which leads to storms. The rain cools the air. Also, with ocean surrounding our area, the wind coming off the water keeps temperatures “cool” or from getting into the triple-digits.

Sunday’s high temperature in Death Valley is considered preliminary until officials can verify that there were no malfunctions in the equipment.

If verified it will not only set a new record high for the date but it would also be a new all-time record high for the month of August and the hottest temperature in Death Valley since 134 degrees was recorded on July 10, 1913